Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CPAY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Corpay in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. William Blair raised shares of Corpay to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Corpay from $327.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Corpay from $344.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Corpay from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.46.

Corpay Stock Performance

Shares of CPAY opened at $331.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.22. Corpay has a twelve month low of $221.37 and a twelve month high of $355.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $320.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.39.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $975.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.84 million. Corpay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 38.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Corpay will post 17.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corpay

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,335,000. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in Corpay during the first quarter worth $829,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Corpay in the first quarter valued at $1,013,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corpay in the first quarter valued at about $949,000. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Corpay by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 127,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,892,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

About Corpay

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

