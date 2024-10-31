DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 709 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $11,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 242,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,406,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $828,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,923,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 50.6% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $331.30 on Thursday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.08 and a 1 year high of $424.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $332.96 and a 200 day moving average of $310.74. The stock has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Several research analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $292.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James cut Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Charter Communications from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.41.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

