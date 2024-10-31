DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $8.59 Million Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591,465 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 247,697 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $8,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 695.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 354.9% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.04. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $16.03. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.04.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HBAN. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.09.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 6,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $99,600.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 558,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,615,217.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

