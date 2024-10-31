DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $9,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Amdocs by 115.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DOX shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Amdocs in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

NASDAQ DOX opened at $88.09 on Thursday. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $74.41 and a one year high of $94.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.479 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 42.92%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

