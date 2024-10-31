DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 165,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,361 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 46.3% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,271 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,418 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 0.5% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 246,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 0.7% in the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 104,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,262,613 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,007,000 after acquiring an additional 91,816 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 5.0% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 78,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLW. UBS Group increased their target price on Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Corning from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Corning from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Mizuho raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.08.

Shares of GLW opened at $48.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.27 and its 200 day moving average is $40.16. The company has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 67.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $51.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.75%.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

