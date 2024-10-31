DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 1,361 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $6,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 3.9% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 21.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 40.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 10.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 7.2% in the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARES stock opened at $168.92 on Thursday. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $96.00 and a one year high of $171.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a PE ratio of 75.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $788.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.82%.

In related news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 10,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total value of $1,466,846.84. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 191,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,665,245.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 10,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.47, for a total value of $1,476,916.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,672,650.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 10,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total transaction of $1,466,846.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 191,508 shares in the company, valued at $27,665,245.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 622,640 shares of company stock worth $91,378,848. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ARES shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.18.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

