Diversify Advisory Services LLC Acquires 110 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,415 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 451.4% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Boeing by 351.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 212 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BA stock opened at $154.24 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $146.02 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.45 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boeing from $109.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on Boeing from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.42.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

