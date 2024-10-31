Diversify Advisory Services LLC Acquires 750 Shares of Franklin Intelligent Machines ETF (BATS:IQM)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Intelligent Machines ETF (BATS:IQM – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 2.51% of Franklin Intelligent Machines ETF worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Intelligent Machines ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Intelligent Machines ETF Stock Performance

BATS IQM opened at $64.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.53 million, a P/E ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.98.

About Franklin Intelligent Machines ETF

The Franklin Intelligent Machines ETF (IQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of global equity securities of companies that are relevant to intelligent machines. IQM was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

