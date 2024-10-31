Diversify Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth $58,000.

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $185.69 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.85 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The stock has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.38 and a 200-day moving average of $173.71.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

