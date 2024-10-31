Diversify Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 17,865.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,764,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,819 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 889,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,077,000 after purchasing an additional 9,621 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 298,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,191,000 after purchasing an additional 179,211 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 266,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,511,000 after purchasing an additional 69,939 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,963,000 after purchasing an additional 8,871 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS EFAV opened at $74.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.02 and its 200-day moving average is $72.69.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.