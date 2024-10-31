Diversify Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,185 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 542,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,348,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 14,977 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 30,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 105,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FS KKR Capital

In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $3,816,918.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.21 per share, with a total value of $96,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,608. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $3,816,918.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSK has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:FSK opened at $20.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.89. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.41 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous None dividend of $0.64. This represents a dividend yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

