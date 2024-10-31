Diversify Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OTIS. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 138.3% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,464,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,717,000 after buying an additional 2,590,780 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,247,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,945,000 after buying an additional 907,972 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 27.2% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,135,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,061,000 after buying an additional 883,659 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2,782.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 815,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,469,000 after purchasing an additional 786,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,932,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on OTIS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.71.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $98.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $76.22 and a twelve month high of $106.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.92 and its 200 day moving average is $96.86.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

