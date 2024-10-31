Diversify Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 317.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:CSL opened at $422.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $252.55 and a fifty-two week high of $481.26. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $435.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $417.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.04). Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 27.88%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $475.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CSL

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.