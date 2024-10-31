Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth about $2,183,619,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth approximately $1,199,695,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,001,269,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $650,424,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $556,245,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE COR opened at $229.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.75 and a twelve month high of $247.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.91 and its 200 day moving average is $230.73.

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.80, for a total value of $5,071,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,223,750.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.80, for a total transaction of $5,071,822.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,223,750.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Partners dropped their price target on shares of Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.44.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

