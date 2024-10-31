Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $588,000 Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBA Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 9,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BMY opened at $52.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $106.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $55.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.48.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.42%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

