Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $607,000 Stock Holdings in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Atlanta Braves by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,342,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,505,000 after acquiring an additional 53,272 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Atlanta Braves by 3.2% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,365,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,870,000 after purchasing an additional 42,617 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. raised its position in Atlanta Braves by 42.9% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,321,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,119,000 after purchasing an additional 396,720 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Atlanta Braves by 3.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 661,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,851,000 after purchasing an additional 21,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Atlanta Braves by 54.6% in the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 542,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,387,000 after purchasing an additional 191,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BATRK opened at $40.06 on Thursday. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.95 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.46 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.82 and a 200-day moving average of $40.36.

Atlanta Braves ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $282.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Atlanta Braves from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

