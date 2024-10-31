Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $681,000 Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Custom Index Systems LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 69.6% in the third quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 29.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the third quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SCI stock opened at $76.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.84. Service Co. International has a one year low of $52.89 and a one year high of $81.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 80,638 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $5,964,792.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,109,359.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 80,638 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $5,964,792.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,109,359.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,642 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $201,875.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

