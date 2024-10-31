Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $841,000 Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,618 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 982.4% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the third quarter worth $3,780,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 20.9% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,349 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.7% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 25.0% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 7,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of SAP opened at $237.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.12. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $133.46 and a 12 month high of $243.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. SAP had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAP. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SAP from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.33.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Stories

