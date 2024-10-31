Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $878,000 Stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC owned 0.08% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XCEM. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 4,338.7% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. RAM Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the period.

XCEM stock opened at $31.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.46 and its 200-day moving average is $31.84. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $33.90.

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

