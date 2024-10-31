Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $918,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MGK. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $329.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $318.40 and a 200-day moving average of $306.73. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $221.88 and a 1-year high of $332.63. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.