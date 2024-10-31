Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $931,000 Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 27.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,067,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,096,000 after buying an additional 8,933,912 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 40.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,969,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,400,000 after buying an additional 2,593,313 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,785,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,465,000 after buying an additional 61,413 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% in the first quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 6,987,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,220,000 after buying an additional 278,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 108.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,682,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,367,000 after buying an additional 2,955,442 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $1,522,894.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,729.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL stock opened at $94.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.17. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $73.97 and a 12-month high of $109.30. The firm has a market cap of $77.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

