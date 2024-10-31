Diversify Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.2% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.0% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.6% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 24,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.6% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.5% in the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.73.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $102.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.36. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.85 and a 12 month high of $107.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.50.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.72%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

