Diversify Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Pool in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,528,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 37,863.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 137,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,926,000 after acquiring an additional 137,445 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Pool by 67.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 306,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,651,000 after acquiring an additional 123,387 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the second quarter worth approximately $37,390,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Pool by 26.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,125,000 after acquiring an additional 90,951 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $364.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. Pool Co. has a one year low of $293.51 and a one year high of $422.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $360.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Pool had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 31.89%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Pool from $380.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.11.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

