Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,189 Shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ILCV. Lauer Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 127,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 134,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 24.9% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period.

Shares of ILCV opened at $81.91 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $83.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.26. The firm has a market cap of $995.21 million, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.76.

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

