Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,090 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,139 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Ford Motor by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 795,732 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after buying an additional 48,456 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 333.6% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 59,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 45,532 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ford Motor by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,349,276 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,039,000 after buying an additional 59,082 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,994,819 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,284,000 after buying an additional 266,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Ford Motor by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 955,129 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after buying an additional 75,193 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.5 %

F opened at $10.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.64. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on F. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.41.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

