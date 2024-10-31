Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,398 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,398 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STWD. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,580,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2,414.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 476,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 457,631 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,455,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,289,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1,490.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 150,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 161,254 shares in the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STWD opened at $20.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.76. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $22.29.

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $489.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

STWD has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Starwood Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.36.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

