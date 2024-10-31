Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 934 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,919 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 303.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,099,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,343,723,000 after buying an additional 17,367,502 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 301.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,654,023 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $573,657,000 after buying an additional 4,246,519 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 279.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,437,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $348,723,000 after buying an additional 2,532,186 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 305.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,000,910 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $203,013,000 after buying an additional 1,507,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,246,000. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COO opened at $105.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.34 and a 200-day moving average of $96.91. The company has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 58.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.99. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.01 and a 52-week high of $112.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COO. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $172,956.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,488.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cooper Companies news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 24,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total transaction of $2,625,049.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,422.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $172,956.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at $520,488.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,373 shares of company stock valued at $27,637,427 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

