Diversify Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter worth $28,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENB. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

ENB opened at $40.60 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.68 and a 12-month high of $42.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.87. The company has a market capitalization of $86.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

