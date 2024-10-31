Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) CEO Sells $15,770,648.96 in Stock

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,304 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.49, for a total value of $15,770,648.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,532,909.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Equifax Stock Up 0.3 %

EFX stock opened at $269.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.58. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.23 and a 52 week high of $309.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.01. Equifax had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EFX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Equifax from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Equifax from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Equifax from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equifax

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EFX. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Equifax by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 138.2% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

