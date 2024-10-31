Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Andina Capital Management LLC

Andina Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Udine Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $1,823,000. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.0% during the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 12,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $116.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

