Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,667 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.8% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $32,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on XOM. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.44.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $116.80 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.66 and its 200-day moving average is $116.39.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

