Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,805 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $1,823,000. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 12,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.44.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $116.80 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $460.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.39.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

