Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Acquires New Shares in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSM)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSM – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $576,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $610,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,704,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $215,000.
ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Stock Performance
BATS OUSM opened at $44.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.23 and its 200-day moving average is $42.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.86.
ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Company Profile
The ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OUSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks weighted for exposure to quality, low volatility, high dividend yield, and dividend quality factors. OUSM was launched on Dec 30, 2016 and is managed by ALPS.
