Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23,120.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 315,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,873,000 after purchasing an additional 313,969 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 920.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 277,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,390,000 after purchasing an additional 250,453 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,687,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,400,000 after purchasing an additional 118,211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 540.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,489,000 after buying an additional 79,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.4% during the second quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,539,000 after buying an additional 66,725 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $270.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $196.65 and a 52-week high of $274.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

