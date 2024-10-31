Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Makes New $174,000 Investment in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,832,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,627,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,262,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,656,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SW opened at $50.06 on Thursday. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $50.89. The company has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.01 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.25.

Smurfit Westrock ( NYSE:SW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.97%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smurfit Westrock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.57.

Smurfit Westrock Company Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

