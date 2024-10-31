Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 63,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $55.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.06. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

