Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth about $1,431,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Newmont by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 19,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Newmont by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE NEM opened at $46.94 on Thursday. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a PE ratio of -30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.06.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -65.79%.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $1,049,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,378.43. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $161,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,928,780.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,469 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,378.43. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,440 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Argus raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $67.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Veritas raised shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.85.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

