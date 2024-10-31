Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Trims Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 53.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 5.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 7.7% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 65,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 0.9% during the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 3.6% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 121,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $286,313.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,069 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,108.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $286,313.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,069 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,108.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $212,586.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,670.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,516 shares of company stock worth $1,124,533. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

J has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.30.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 1.0 %

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $141.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.93 and its 200-day moving average is $142.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.59 and a 1 year high of $144.56. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

