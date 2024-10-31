Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $6,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 56.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 125.0% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $68,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

FITB opened at $44.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.73 and its 200-day moving average is $39.57. The stock has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.22. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.17 and a twelve month high of $45.71.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Argus upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Baird R W lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.28.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,805,724. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,805,724. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $327,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,720.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

