First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Holdings Raised by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $90.02 on Thursday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $72.06 and a 1 year high of $93.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.2566 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.