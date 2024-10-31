Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 975,625 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,972 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $10,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 12.5% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 14,686 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,375,847 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $124,511,000 after buying an additional 51,035 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $3,593,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 89,915 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 19,256 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $10.47 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on F. Evercore ISI raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.41.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

