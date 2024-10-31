Fortitude Family Office LLC Boosts Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 249.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth approximately $5,312,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 19.4% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 63,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.2% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 346.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,520,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,863 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $146,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,182,920. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC opened at $33.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.49. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $31.08 and a 1 year high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 7.30%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on KHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.58.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

