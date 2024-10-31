Fortitude Family Office LLC Has $37,000 Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 503.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 73.5% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the second quarter worth $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Novartis during the second quarter worth $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

NVS opened at $109.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $224.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.13 and a 200 day moving average of $109.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $92.35 and a fifty-two week high of $120.92.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVS. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Novartis from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

