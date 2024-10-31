Fortitude Family Office LLC Increases Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 177.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in MetLife by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 371,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,983,000 after acquiring an additional 131,538 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 30,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 8,440 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $83.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.41 and a 200 day moving average of $74.75. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.89 and a fifty-two week high of $86.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.15. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.46.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

