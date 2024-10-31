FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Stock Position Raised by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get FS Credit Opportunities alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSCO. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 24.7% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,326 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 7.3% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 9.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 250,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 20,920 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in FS Credit Opportunities during the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the first quarter worth about $2,290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Trading Up 1.1 %

FSCO opened at $6.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average of $6.31. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $6.75.

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.79%.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 102,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $628,474.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,100.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FS Credit Opportunities news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 218,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $1,346,610.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,226.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 102,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $628,474.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,100.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

(Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.