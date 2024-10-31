Getaround (GETR) versus The Competition Head-To-Head Comparison

Getaround (NYSE:GETR – Get Free Report) is one of 13 public companies in the “Automotive rental & leasing, without drivers” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Getaround to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Get Getaround alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Getaround has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Getaround’s peers have a beta of 1.03, indicating that their average stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Getaround and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getaround -132.69% -3,722.93% -64.71% Getaround Competitors -23.78% -645.08% -23.53%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Getaround $78.32 million -$113.95 million -0.06 Getaround Competitors $4.29 billion $128.24 million 9.55

This table compares Getaround and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Getaround’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Getaround. Getaround is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Getaround and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getaround 0 0 0 0 N/A Getaround Competitors 88 383 446 34 2.45

As a group, “Automotive rental & leasing, without drivers” companies have a potential upside of 17.92%. Given Getaround’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Getaround has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.6% of Getaround shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of shares of all “Automotive rental & leasing, without drivers” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.2% of Getaround shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “Automotive rental & leasing, without drivers” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Getaround peers beat Getaround on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Getaround Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Getaround, Inc. operates as an online car rental service company for peer-to-peer car sharing. The company operates Getaround, a digital carsharing marketplace, which is accessed through the Getaround app and derives demand from guests who want access to cars nearby 24/7 for various use cases, such as local and long-distance getaways, running errands, business travel, and driving to earn through rideshare and delivery platforms. Getaround, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Getaround Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getaround and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.