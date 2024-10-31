Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 194.2% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,423,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $621,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240,388 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Global Payments by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,797,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $639,967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Global Payments by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,957,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,307,000 after purchasing an additional 193,137 shares in the last quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Global Payments by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,710,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,857,000 after purchasing an additional 755,898 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPN opened at $103.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.37. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPN. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. BNP Paribas raised Global Payments to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.52.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $166,305.23. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,087.63. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

