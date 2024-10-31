Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Acquires 21,163 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 327.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,163 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,168,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $954,684,000 after purchasing an additional 14,701 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 330.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,950,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,460,000 after buying an additional 3,801,435 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 387.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,299,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,601,000 after buying an additional 2,622,288 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 289.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,824,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 409.4% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,425,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTEK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $46.60 to $51.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $44.60 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.48.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $50.03 on Thursday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.74.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Preston Hopson III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $1,165,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,497.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Preston Hopson III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $1,165,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,497.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 89,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $4,081,653.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,664,762.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,370 shares of company stock worth $10,880,243. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

