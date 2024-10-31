ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Bought by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) by 64.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,716 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ImmunityBio were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBRX. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in ImmunityBio in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in ImmunityBio by 22.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. 8.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBRX. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ImmunityBio from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of ImmunityBio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Shares of ImmunityBio stock opened at $5.64 on Thursday. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $10.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.34.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

