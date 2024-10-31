Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT) Shares Purchased by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 31.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BALT. Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 345.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,405,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,404 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 75.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,061,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,723,000 after buying an additional 457,963 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 666,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,515,000 after acquiring an additional 389,377 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 459,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,431,000 after acquiring an additional 46,058 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 400,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,725,000 after acquiring an additional 49,180 shares in the last quarter.

BALT opened at $31.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.09. The firm has a market cap of $674.14 million, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.18.

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

